Traditional vinegar-making method maintained in SW China's Guizhou

A worker packs the newly-made vinegar at a vinegar plant in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 18, 2018. Chishui maintained a traditional method to make vinegar with over 30 process steps.(Xinhua/Wang Changyu)

A worker checks vinegar aired in a jar at a vinegar plant in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 18, 2018. Chishui maintained a traditional method to make vinegar with over 30 process steps.(Xinhua/Wang Changyu)

A worker shows the newly-made vinegar at a vinegar plant in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 18, 2018. Chishui maintained a traditional method to make vinegar with over 30 process steps.(Xinhua/Wang Changyu)

A worker checks vinegar aired in a jar at a vinegar plant in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 18, 2018. Chishui maintained a traditional method to make vinegar with over 30 process steps.(Xinhua/Wang Changyu)

A worker checks the fermentation situation for vinegar brewing at a vinegar plant in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 18, 2018. Chishui maintained a traditional method to make vinegar with over 30 process steps.(Xinhua/Wang Changyu)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2018 shows workers checking jars at a vinegar plant in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Chishui maintained a traditional method to make vinegar with over 30 process steps.(Xinhua/Wang Changyu)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2018 shows jars containing vinegar at a vinegar plant in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Chishui maintained a traditional method to make vinegar with over 30 process steps.(Xinhua/Wang Changyu)