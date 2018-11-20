Commercial vehicles carried by China-Europe freight train finish customs clearance process

A staff member unloads a Mercedes-Benz car in a carriage of a new China-Europe freight train carrying commercial vehicles, the first of its kind, in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 19, 2018. The customs clearance process of those commercial vehicles was finished on Monday. The train, carrying 112 Mercedes-Benz cars, started its trip in Bremen, Germany on Oct. 29, and traveled 14,000 km across Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Belarus, Russia, and Kazakhstan, and arrived in Chongqing via the Horgos Port, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The one-way trip took 16 days and 16 hours, reducing transportation time by more than two-thirds compared with by sea. Compared with shipping containers, train carriages are larger and less restricted by seasonal changes. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

