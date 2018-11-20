Foreign visitors view exhibition commemorating China's reform and opening-up

Foreign visitors view Shanghai's architectural models during a major exhibition to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

Foreign visitors view Shanghai's architectural models during a major exhibition to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

A foreign visitor views the spacesuits designed and made by China during a major exhibition to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)

Foreign visitors view the spacesuits designed and made by China during a major exhibition to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Li He)