Russia tests newest Su-57 fighter in Syria

Russia has tested its newest fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.



"The flights were conducted to confirm the declared capabilities of the newest aircraft in a real combat situation," it said.



The flight performance of the aircraft, its smart information and control complex, and operation of all onboard systems, including the weapon system, were checked in practice, it added.



According to the ministry, Su-57 crews performed more than 10 flights in Syria, but it is not ascertained if the aircraft had participated in any combat operations.



The superb maneuverability, the ability to perform supersonic flights, a modern onboard equipment complex and stealth-capabilities enable the Su-57 to overwhelm the enemy, the statement said.