25 Palestinians wounded in clashes with Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza: medics

Palestinian medics carry a wounded man during clashes with Israeli troops on a beach near the maritime border with Israel, in northern Gaza Strip, Nov. 19, 2018. At least 25 Palestinians were injured on Monday in clashes between dozens of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said. (Xinhua/Stringer)
Palestinian protesters gather near the maritime border with Israel, in northern Gaza Strip, Nov. 19, 2018. At least 25 Palestinians were injured on Monday in clashes between dozens of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said. (Xinhua/Stringer)
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones at Israeli troops near the maritime border with Israel, in northern Gaza Strip, Nov. 19, 2018. At least 25 Palestinians were injured on Monday in clashes between dozens of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said. (Xinhua/Stringer)
Palestinian medics carry a wounded man during clashes with Israeli troops on a beach near the maritime border with Israel, in northern Gaza Strip, Nov. 19, 2018. At least 25 Palestinians were injured on Monday in clashes between dozens of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said. (Xinhua/Stringer)
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli troops on a beach near the maritime border with Israel, in northern Gaza Strip, Nov. 19, 2018. At least 25 Palestinians were injured on Monday in clashes between dozens of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said. (Xinhua/Stringer)
Palestinian medics help a wounded woman during clashes with Israeli troops on a beach near the maritime border with Israel, in northern Gaza Strip, Nov. 19, 2018. At least 25 Palestinians were injured on Monday in clashes between dozens of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said. (Xinhua/Stringer)