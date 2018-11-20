25 Palestinians wounded in clashes with Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza: medics

Palestinian medics carry a wounded man during clashes with Israeli troops on a beach near the maritime border with Israel, in northern Gaza Strip, Nov. 19, 2018. At least 25 Palestinians were injured on Monday in clashes between dozens of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said. (Xinhua/Stringer)

At least 25 Palestinians were injured on Monday in clashes between dozens of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said.Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the health ministry in Gaza, told reporters that the wounded were taken to the hospitals in Gaza, adding that they were all had light to moderate injuries.The clashes broke out on Monday when the high commission of "the Great March of Return", which was found on March 30, organized the weekly maritime demonstrations in northern Gaza Strip.Since the start of the marches on March 30, demonstrators have been calling on Israel to end the tight Israeli blockade that had been imposed on the Gaza Strip.Al-Qedra said that since March 30, the Israeli army has killed 223 Palestinians and wounded more than 24,000 others. Clashes have been going on between the demonstrators and the Israeli soldiers every Friday and every Monday.

Palestinian protesters gather near the maritime border with Israel, in northern Gaza Strip, Nov. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Stringer)

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones at Israeli troops near the maritime border with Israel, in northern Gaza Strip, Nov. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Palestinian medics carry a wounded man during clashes with Israeli troops on a beach near the maritime border with Israel, in northern Gaza Strip, Nov. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli troops on a beach near the maritime border with Israel, in northern Gaza Strip, Nov. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Palestinian medics help a wounded woman during clashes with Israeli troops on a beach near the maritime border with Israel, in northern Gaza Strip, Nov. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Stringer)