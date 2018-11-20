World Press Photo Exhibition 2018 held in Washington D.C.

Photo taken on Nov. 19, 2018 shows a photograph exhibited at the World Press Photo Exhibition 2018 at Dupont Underground in Washington D.C., the United States. The exhibition, which is held from Oct. 27 to Nov. 25, showcases the winning photographs from the 61st annual World Press Photo contest, which received over 70,000 photographs taken by 4,548 photographers. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Photo taken on Nov. 19, 2018 shows a photograph exhibited at the World Press Photo Exhibition 2018 at Dupont Underground in Washington D.C., the United States. The exhibition, which is held from Oct. 27 to Nov. 25, showcases the winning photographs from the 61st annual World Press Photo contest, which received over 70,000 photographs taken by 4,548 photographers. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Photo taken on Nov. 19, 2018 shows photographs exhibited at the World Press Photo Exhibition 2018 at Dupont Underground in Washington D.C., the United States. The exhibition, which is held from Oct. 27 to Nov. 25, showcases the winning photographs from the 61st annual World Press Photo contest, which received over 70,000 photographs taken by 4,548 photographers. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Photo taken on Nov. 19, 2018 shows photographs exhibited at the World Press Photo Exhibition 2018 at Dupont Underground in Washington D.C., the United States. The exhibition, which is held from Oct. 27 to Nov. 25, showcases the winning photographs from the 61st annual World Press Photo contest, which received over 70,000 photographs taken by 4,548 photographers. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

A visitor views photographs exhibited at the World Press Photo Exhibition 2018 at Dupont Underground in Washington D.C., the United States, Nov. 19, 2018. The exhibition, which is held from Oct. 27 to Nov. 25, showcases the winning photographs from the 61st annual World Press Photo contest, which received over 70,000 photographs taken by 4,548 photographers. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Photo taken on Nov. 19, 2018 shows photographs exhibited at the World Press Photo Exhibition 2018 at Dupont Underground in Washington D.C., the United States. The exhibition, which is held from Oct. 27 to Nov. 25, showcases the winning photographs from the 61st annual World Press Photo contest, which received over 70,000 photographs taken by 4,548 photographers. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Photo taken on Nov. 19, 2018 shows a photograph exhibited at the World Press Photo Exhibition 2018 at Dupont Underground in Washington D.C., the United States. The exhibition, which is held from Oct. 27 to Nov. 25, showcases the winning photographs from the 61st annual World Press Photo contest, which received over 70,000 photographs taken by 4,548 photographers. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Photo taken on Nov. 19, 2018 shows photographs exhibited at the World Press Photo Exhibition 2018 at Dupont Underground in Washington D.C., the United States. The exhibition, which is held from Oct. 27 to Nov. 25, showcases the winning photographs from the 61st annual World Press Photo contest, which received over 70,000 photographs taken by 4,548 photographers. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Photo taken on Nov. 19, 2018 shows photographs exhibited at the World Press Photo Exhibition 2018 at Dupont Underground in Washington D.C., the United States. The exhibition, which is held from Oct. 27 to Nov. 25, showcases the winning photographs from the 61st annual World Press Photo contest, which received over 70,000 photographs taken by 4,548 photographers. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Photo taken on Nov. 19, 2018 shows photographs exhibited at the World Press Photo Exhibition 2018 at Dupont Underground in Washington D.C., the United States. The exhibition, which is held from Oct. 27 to Nov. 25, showcases the winning photographs from the 61st annual World Press Photo contest, which received over 70,000 photographs taken by 4,548 photographers. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)