White House restores CNN reporter Acosta's press pass, outlines rules to journalists

The White House on Monday restored CNN reporter Jim Acosta's press pass while outlined several rules for reporters attending White House news conferences.



"Should you refuse to follow these rules in the future, we will take action in accordance with the rules," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine wrote to Acosta in a letter.



The letter outlined four rules: a journalist "will ask a single question and then will yield the floor to other journalists," follow-up questions will be permitted "at the discretion of the president or other White House officials taking questions," "yielding the floor" is defined as "physically surrendering" the microphone and, failure to abide by any of the rules may result in "suspension or revocation of the journalist's hard pass."



President Donald Trump was "aware of this decision and concurs," according to the letter.



In response to the White House letter, CNN dropped its lawsuit later on Monday.



"Today the White House fully restored Jim Acosta's press pass. As a result, our lawsuit is no longer necessary," CNN said in a statement.



"We look forward to continuing to cover the White House." said CNN.



CNN on Tuesday sued the Trump administration over the suspension of Acosta's press pass to the White House following his heated exchange with the president earlier this month, claiming the decision violated the reporter's constitutional rights to free speech and due process.



A federal judge granted CNN's request on Friday for a temporary restraining order which will allow Acosta to get interim access to the White House, but didn't rule on CNN's lawsuit against Trump and several top White House aides over the dispute.

