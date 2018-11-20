US lawmaker asks for public intelligence report on Khashoggi's death

A senior US senator on Monday called on the US intelligence community to issue a public assessment report on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



CIA chief Gina Haspel and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats should "come out and provide the American people and the Congress with a public assessment of who ordered the killing of Jamal Khashoggi," Ron Wyden, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, was quoted by US political media The Hill as saying in a statement.



Wyden, a democrat from the state of Oregon, also repeated his demand in a tweet later in the day, calling on the US intelligence leaders to "provide a public assessment" over the death of Khashoggi.



US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US full report over the death of Khashoggi would come in the next two days.



While Turmp described the coming CIA report as "a very premature" one, US media, citing insiders, reported on Friday that the CIA has concluded that the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered to kill Khashoggi.



It was not clear if the report will be made public.



Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, has been missing since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. The Saudi authorities said that Khashoggi died in a "brawl" in its consulate.



After releasing the results of its initial investigation, the Saudi Public Prosecution announced that 18 people were arrested for their alleged connections with the killing.



US Congress has urged a thorough investigation of the case, and threatened to take more actions against Saudi Arabia if those responsible were not held accountable, such as suspending US military sales.

