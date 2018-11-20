Temple fair held to show traditional folk culture in ancient town of Zhejiang

People watch the making of rice cake during a temple fair in Heqiao Township of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2018. The temple fair was held to show traditional folk culture in the ancient town of Heqiao, which has a history of over 1,300 years. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People watch the performance during a temple fair in Heqiao Township of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2018. The temple fair was held to show traditional folk culture in the ancient town of Heqiao, which has a history of over 1,300 years. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 19, 2018 shows a temple fair in Heqiao Township of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. The temple fair was held to show traditional folk culture in the ancient town of Heqiao, which has a history of over 1,300 years. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Performers play with the fish lanterns during a temple fair in Heqiao Township of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2018. The temple fair was held to show traditional folk culture in the ancient town of Heqiao, which has a history of over 1,300 years. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People select snacks during a temple fair in Heqiao Township of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2018. The temple fair was held to show traditional folk culture in the ancient town of Heqiao, which has a history of over 1,300 years. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 19, 2018 shows scenery of Heqiao Township in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. The temple fair was held to show traditional folk culture in the ancient town of Heqiao, which has a history of over 1,300 years. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)