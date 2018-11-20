Ethnic garment festival begins in Inner Mongolia

Models present traditional costumes during the 15th Mongolian Costume Arts Festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2018. About 2,000 sets of Mongolian costumes will be displayed during the 6-day event. (Xinhua/Ding Genhou)

Children present traditional costumes during the 15th Mongolian Costume Arts Festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2018. About 2,000 sets of Mongolian costumes will be displayed during the 6-day event. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)

Models present traditional costumes during the 15th Mongolian Costume Arts Festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2018. About 2,000 sets of Mongolian costumes will be displayed during the 6-day event. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)

A model presents a traditional costume during the 15th Mongolian Costume Arts Festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2018. About 2,000 sets of Mongolian costumes will be displayed during the 6-day event. (Xinhua/Ding Genhou)

A model presents a traditional costume during the 15th Mongolian Costume Arts Festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2018. About 2,000 sets of Mongolian costumes will be displayed during the 6-day event. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)

Models present traditional costumes during the 15th Mongolian Costume Arts Festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2018. About 2,000 sets of Mongolian costumes will be displayed during the 6-day event. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)

Models present traditional costumes during the 15th Mongolian Costume Arts Festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2018. About 2,000 sets of Mongolian costumes will be displayed during the 6-day event. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)

A girl presents a traditional costume during the 15th Mongolian Costume Arts Festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2018. About 2,000 sets of Mongolian costumes will be displayed during the 6-day event. (Xinhua/Ding Genhou)

Models present traditional costumes during the 15th Mongolian Costume Arts Festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2018. About 2,000 sets of Mongolian costumes will be displayed during the 6-day event. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)