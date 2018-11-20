Egyptian Museum celebrates 116th anniv. of establishment

People visit the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 19, 2018. Egypt celebrated on Monday the 116th anniversary of the establishment of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, which is home to the largest collection of ancient Egyptian antiquities. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Photo taken on Nov. 19, 2018 shows the exterior of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt celebrated on Monday the 116th anniversary of the establishment of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, which is home to the largest collection of ancient Egyptian antiquities. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A visitor takes photos at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 19, 2018. Egypt celebrated on Monday the 116th anniversary of the establishment of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, which is home to the largest collection of ancient Egyptian antiquities. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Egyptian Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anany (C) speaks in an interview at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 19, 2018. Egypt celebrated on Monday the 116th anniversary of the establishment of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, which is home to the largest collection of ancient Egyptian antiquities. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People visit the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 19, 2018. Egypt celebrated on Monday the 116th anniversary of the establishment of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, which is home to the largest collection of ancient Egyptian antiquities. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A visitor takes photos at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 19, 2018. Egypt celebrated on Monday the 116th anniversary of the establishment of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, which is home to the largest collection of ancient Egyptian antiquities. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)