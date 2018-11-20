Sunset scenery in Manila, the Philippines

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/20 12:13:09

People watch the sunset at Manila Bay in Manila, the Philippines, Nov. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

Sun sets over the Manila Bay in Manila, the Philippines, Nov. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

People take a stroll during sunset at Manila Bay in Manila, the Philippines, Nov. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

A girl walks to his father during sunset at Manila Bay in Manila, the Philippines, Nov. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

A person takes a stroll during sunset at Manila Bay in Manila, the Philippines, Nov. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

