China sends 5 satellites into orbit via single rocket

China launched a new space environment research satellite and four nanosatellites on a Long March-2D rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.



The satellites have successfully entered their preset orbit, according to the center.



Shiyan-6 will be used for conducting space environment exploration experiments. The term nanosatellite refers to a small artificial satellite weighing between 1 and 10 kg.



It was the 292th mission of the Long March rocket series.

