CPB senior official calls for endeavor to keep faith on Marxism

The faith on Marxism must be kept as it draws on the living experience of people and is still relevant to today's world, said a senior official of the Communist Party of Britain (CPB) on Monday.



"Marxism is not something dead. It's not a dogma. It is something that draws on the real living experience of people fighting for a better life," said John Foster, international secretary of the CPB.



"It must be our endeavor not to lose our faith on what Marx stood for," Foster said at an event commemorating the 200th anniversary of Karl Marx's birth in front of the grave of Marx at Highgate cemetery in northwest London.



During the event also attended by Charge d'Affaires Zhu Qin of the Chinese Embassy to Britain, a moment of silence was observed and bouquets of flowers were laid before Marx's tomb.



Marxism has indeed brought deep and profound transformation to the whole world, including China, Zhu said.



"By honoring the memory of Karl Marx, we are renewing our original goal of 'pursuing happiness for our people' and striving to accomplish the mission of 'achieving national rejuvenation,'" Zhu said.



Foster, also Secretary to the Marx Memorial Library's Education Committee, said that by following Marxism, China is building "a world that has got an environment in which people can flourish. A world that is peaceful."



During the event, Zhu on behalf of the Chinese embassy in London, donated a collection of books on contemporary China and on the Communist Party of China to the library.



"We are very proud as Marx Memorial Library to receive the books that give that living experience (of China)," Foster said.



"As a creative Marxist, we must continue to develop it as relevant to experiences in our own countries," he said.

