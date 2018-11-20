Mawlid al-Nabi celebrated across Iraq

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/20 13:32:35

Children participate in a celebration for Mawlid al-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohamed, in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)


 

People participate in a celebration for Mawlid al-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohamed, in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)


 

People participate in a celebration for Mawlid al-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohamed, in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)


 

People participate in a celebration for Mawlid al-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohamed, in the city of Akra, Kurdistan Region, northern Iraq. (Xinhua/Yaser Jawad)


 

People participate in a celebration for Mawlid al-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohamed, in the city of Akra, Kurdistan Region, northern Iraq. (Xinhua/Yaser Jawad)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus