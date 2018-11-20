J-10 fighter jet fires at mock ground targets

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the PLA Air Force fires at mock ground targets as it dives in speed during a live-fire flight training exercise on November 15, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Xiaoling)

A pilot sitting in the cockpit of his J-10 fighter jet goes through pre-flight procedures prior to a live-fire flight training exercise on November 15, 2018. He is assigned to an aviation brigade with the PLA Air Force. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Xiaoling)