Voreqe Bainimarama sworn in as Fiji PM

Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been sworn in for his second term at a ceremony held in the capital city of Suva on Tuesday.



His FijiFirst party won 50.02 percent of the vote in last week's general elections and 27 seats in the 51-seat parliament.



During a swearing-in ceremony held in the island nation's State House, Bainimarama took his oath and vowed to lead the country for another four years.



"I, Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama swear that I will be faithful and bare true allegiance for the Republic of Fiji, according to law. And I will obey, observe, uphold and maintain the constitution of the Republic of Fiji, so help me God," the re-elected prime minister said before Fijian President Jioji Konrote, Parliament Speaker Jiko Luveni, Chief Justice Anthony Gates, FijiFirst candidates and government ministers as well as members of the diplomatic corp.



Bainimarama also said that he will have meetings over the next few days and then make a decision on his cabinet lineup.



The first parliament session will also be held before the end of next week.



Bainimarama, 64, who is also the country's foreign minister, led his FijiFirst party won the country's last general elections in 2014.

