Bamboo slips unearthed in ancient tomb in Shanxi

Archaeologists recently excavated more than 60 objects in an ancient tomb in northern China's Shanxi Province. Among the objects, a batch of bamboo slips dating back to the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD) has been found in the province for the first time.



The cultural relics and archaeology institute in the city of Taiyuan, capital of Shanxi said that 29 tombs dating back to the Han Dynasty and Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1912) have been found at a construction site in Taiyuan.



An excavation was conducted at the site between July and December 2017. A tomb dating back to the Han Dynasty was then entirely moved to a museum in Taiyuan, and the provincial archaeology institute, the cultural relics and archaeology institute of Taiyuan, local museums and Peking University have taken part in the excavation of the tomb from January and September this year.



So far, a total of 66 objects including woodware painted with lacquer, gold, bronze, iron and pottery ware, jade and a batch of bamboo slips have been unearthed. The bamboo slips have been sent to the School of Archaeology and Museology at Peking University for further research and protection.



"Based on the shape and structure of the unearthed items, the tomb is believed to be built in the middle of the Western Han Dynasty (206 BC-25 AD), and the tomb owner is believed to be an official," said Feng Gang from the cultural relics and archaeology institute in Taiyuan.

