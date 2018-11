NBA fines Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson for throwing shoe into stands

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson Monday was fined 25,000 US dollars after he threw his shoe into the spectator stands during a game.



The incident happened with 6:31 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Heat's 113-97 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 18 at AmericanAirlines Arena.



The 25-year-old Richardson was assessed a technical foul and ejected from the game.