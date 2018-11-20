DPRK needs to cooperate with int'l community for economic development: S. Korean minister

South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said Tuesday that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) needs to cooperate with the international community for economic development.
Cho made the remarks at a forum in Seoul, saying it would be mandatory for the DPRK to cooperate with the international society for its economic development, which Pyongyang aims to achieve.
Without a progress in denuclearization, Cho said, the DPRK cannot achieve its goal.
If enduring peace settles down on the Korean Peninsula
, a new door will be open to the DPRK, he noted.
Talks have been stalled between Pyongyang and Washington over the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
The DPRK and the United States were seeking to hold their second summit between top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, after the first ever summit meeting was held in Singapore in June.
Cho said the South Korean government firmly adhered to the goal of complete denuclearization and abided by the international sanctions, noting that Seoul will closely cooperate with the international community in the process of denuclearization and inter-Korean economic cooperation.
He added that South Korea will continue to develop inter-Korean relations, vowing to make active efforts to let the DPRK-US talks make headway towards denuclearization and peace settlement.