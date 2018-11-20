Xi, Macron exchange congratulatory messages on launch of China-France Year of the Environment

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/20 17:27:09





Xi said in his message that ecological advancement leads to civilization prosperity whereas ecological deterioration leads to civilization decline.



He said that the decision to launch the China-France Year of the Environment is to strengthen bilateral dialogue and cooperation in areas such as eco-protection, climate change and biodiversity, so as to deal with the global environmental challenge with concerted efforts.



China is willing to work with France and the international community to protect our planet for the safety of human survival and the building of a clean and beautiful world, Xi said.



In his message, Macron said that fighting climate change and protecting the environment and biodiversity are among the most important challenges facing the human beings. This forms the core of France-China comprehensive strategic partnership.



China is promoting an ecological civilization and actively participating in the multilateral process of climate governance, laying a solid foundation for France-China cooperations, Macron said.



France is ready to work with China in steering the world onto a path of green, low-carbon and sustainable growth, the French president added.



The China-France Year of the Environment is a joint decision made by the leaders of the two countries in January during Macron's state visit to China.

