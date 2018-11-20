Learning Chinese

Chat attack

antique



古董



(ɡǔdǒnɡ)

A: Come here, let me show you around my room. This is where I keep the collection I'm so proud of.



来,我带你参观我的房间,里面都是我最得意的收藏。



(lái, wǒ dàinǐ cānɡuān wǒ de fánɡjiān, lǐmiàn dōushì wǒ zuì déyì de shōucánɡ.)

B: You're a collector? I find that really interesting. Let's see what a homebody like yourself has thrown together.



你还搞收藏？有意思,让我看看你这个宅男都在家里捣鼓些什么。



(nǐhái ɡǎo shōucánɡ? yǒu yìsi, rànɡwǒ kànkan nǐ zhèɡè zháinán dōuzài jiālǐ dǎoɡu xiē shénme.)

A: I'm a passionate music lover. My home is full of all the records, tapes and posters that I've collected.



我可是个狂热的音乐爱好者,我家里全都是我自己收藏的唱片、磁带还有海报。



(wǒ kěshì ɡè kuánɡrè de yīnyuè àihào zhě, wǒ jiālǐ quándōu shì wǒ zìjǐ shōucánɡ de chànɡpiān, cídài háiyǒu hǎibào.)

B: These can really be considered antiques now! They really are worth collecting.



这些放到现在真算是古董了！还真的挺有收藏价值的。



(zhèxiē fànɡdào xiànzài zhēn suànshì ɡǔdǒnɡ le! hái zhēn de tǐnɡyǒu shōucánɡ jiàzhí de.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





