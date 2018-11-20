Dutch, Chinese firms eyeing high-tech cooperation

A view of a high-tech campus in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, on Wednesday. Photo: Li Xuanmin/GT

After a two-hour drive south from the capital of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, a 20-meter-high concrete tower, or the birthplace of the world's first light bulb which was invented by Dutch electronic manufacture Phillips a century ago, appears in sight.Out of the light bulb factory grew one of the world's smartest regions - Eindhoven, a Dutch city known for its strong industrial backbone and high-tech innovations such as autonomous driving, semiconductors, nanotechnology, high-tech material, data science, and mapping, with private research and development (R&D) investment in the region hitting as high as 1.9 billion euros ($2.17 billion) a year.Eindhoven is also one of the oldest cities in the Netherlands. But walking across its landmark light bulb tower all the way to the high-tech campus, the city still gives visitors a feeling of vigor and diversity, as local authorities have been sparing no efforts to attract foreign investors, out of which Chinese firms are growing very fast."The Chinese government has highlighted the importance of international collaboration for innovation in the latest five-year plan, so the prospect of bilateral cooperation between China and the Netherlands is very bright and brings benefits to both sides," Annemiek Bles, program marketing manager at Brainport Eindhoven, told the Global Times.Bles added that the Netherlands welcomes Chinese companies, and hopes that Chinese investors can bring new technologies to the country's technological eco-system like artificial intelligent, big data, blockchain as well as new talents.In Eindhoven, there are currently about 40 Chinese companies. Beijing-based mapping provider NavInfo which set up a Dutch branch in 2011 in the city is one among the increasing number of Chinese investors.Marco Mass, the senior program manager of the advanced research lab under NavInfo EU, told the Global Times on Wednesday that one of the reasons the company established a branch in the Netherlands is that Eindhoven is the cradle of navigation and has an industrial base for high-tech development such as mapping and chips.For example, the largest European navigation provider TomTom was founded in Eindhoven. ASML, the world's largest supplier of photolithography equipment for the semiconductor industry with a dominating global market share of 90 percent, is also headquartered in the city.And because of such traditional strength, in 2011, NavInfo acquired local mapping provider Mapscape, a spin-off from Phillips car system which created the world's first car navigation system for BMW."Mapscape has very comprehensive experience in map data compilation and software development…. Map compilation is a very important part in the whole loop, so the acquisition not only is a business expansion [in Europe], but also brings the exchange of technology and integration of human resources," Mass said.NavInfo's investment in the Netherlands is also a big contribution for the company's future plan in designing auto chips for intelligent driving, according to Mass. "Eindhoven has a strong position in the semiconductor industry, so we're looking forward that we can have more opportunities in this area."Like NavInfo, Chinese tech firms' presence in Eindhoven is on vivid display of the Netherlands' advantage as an industrial base for high-tech innovations. In addition, the country has also built up a complete supply chain for high-tech industries based on the heritage of Phillips."We have a lot of suppliers concentrated very nearby, from hardware to high-tech innovative parts," said Loek Becker Hoff, the senior account manager of Cleantech under Innovation Quarter in the Netherlands.Besides, unlike the US and some EU countries which implement strict rules on foreign merger and acquisition in the high-tech sector, the Dutch economy is very open and local companies are also exceptionally open-minded when cooperating with foreign companies. "We cooperate on a high level of trust [because] it's a matter of give and take. We believe there is no growth without collaboration," Bles stressed.During the interview, Hoff also suggested more cooperation between China and the Netherlands should be carried out in the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry."The Netherlands is leading in electric mobility, with the highest percentage of electric cars and the densest loading infrastructure in the world, which has a lot to do with the open legislation from the government." Hoff said. Meanwhile, China is on a fast-track of development in the NEV industry.In 2013, Chinese NEV-maker BYD delivered 6 electric buses to an island in the province of Friesland in the Netherlands, marking BYD's first order of electric buses in Europe. The Chinese firm also received its first European electric forklift truck order in the Netherlands the same year."The Netherlands is quite open to new technologies and customers accept new products very fast… The local government is very supportive of green energy and rewards companies in such industries with tax rebate incentives," Blade Feng, the business development manager of the European auto sales division under BYD Europe, told the Global Times on Wednesday.As such, BYD's business in the Netherlands has been growing rapidly. Now, a fleet of 35 BYD electric buses are in service at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and BYD has sold over 50 electric buses in the Netherlands in total. Meanwhile, the sales of its electric forklift truck in Europe has posted a 100 percent year-on-year growth rate in recent years, Feng noted.To further attract high-tech foreign investors like BYD, Dutch tax law also provides the Innovation Box, or corporate income tax incentives, under which the corporate income tax for companies doing R&D in the Netherlands is reduced to 7 percent instead of the general tax rate of 20-25 percent, according to Hans Kuijpers, the director of investment projects and investor climate under the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy."The Netherlands ranked No.3 in the world by Forbes' list of the 'Best Countries for Business,' so it is a great destination for Chinese companies wishing to grow in Europe," Kuijpers told the Global Times on Wednesday.So far, over 680 Chinese companies, including BYD and NavInfo as well as Huawei and Hikvision, have set up branches in the Netherlands, creating over 15,000 jobs. And China is now the Netherlands' second-largest foreign investor after the US."There are so many industries that China and the Netherlands can cooperate more, such as autonomous driving, solar energy, and environmental protection. Maybe in the near future, Chinese investment could overtake the US as the largest investor in the Netherlands," Kuijpers noted.