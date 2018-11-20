Happy birthday:



Trouble is brewing at work today. If you take the time to listen to what others have to say you should be able to head any major problems off at the pass. Financial concerns should be dealt with swiftly and efficiently. Your lucky numbers: 3, 4, 7, 12, 16.



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Do not be quick to judge or they are certain to do the same to you. It will always be wise to give others the benefit of the doubt. This is a good time to pursue higher education, so spend some time looking into classes. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



While a certain amount of caution is understandable, fear should not be the major influencer in your decision-making process. Don't back away from things just because it means having to take a risk. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



If you want to win people over to your side you will have to engage them with well thought out and logical arguments. Don't just say the first thing that comes to your head, take the time to come up with a decent plan of attack. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Learning how to stop worrying about those things you can't control is the true path to happiness. Your time and energy are precious, so focus them on those things that you can influence. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You may end up not seeing eye to eye with someone close to you today. Try not to take things personally, friction is natural even in the best relationships. There is no reason you have to agree on everything. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You cannot run from your problems, no matter how much you may want to. The best way to deal with issues is to just face them head on. Green is your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



The universe will be on your side when it comes to financial matters today. This will be a great time to look into long-term real estate investments. Friendship will be critical to making it through tough times, so make sure you keep your friends close. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



This evening will be a good time to take stock when it comes to where you are in life. Are you doing what you love? Are you saving enough for the future? The answers to these questions will have a major impact on what you should do next. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Although being hard on yourself can help push you to reach new heights, it will be counterproductive if you are causing yourself undue stress. Finding the right balance will be the key to long-term success. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You will be able to accomplish more than you ever expected today so long as you are willing to let other people give you a helping hand. The power of cooperation will allow you to be extra effective. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Although experience can be a great guide when dealing with certain situations, that doesn't mean you have to approach things the same way every time. Do not hesitate to change things up now and then. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



The stars are going to align for you today. Make sure you pay extra attention to the little hints the universe will be sending you. Money matters will be highlighted. ✭✭✭