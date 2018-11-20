Puzzle
ACROSS
1 An account payable
5 "Just Getting Started" star
10 Type of teen king
14 "Brava!" evoker
15 Bailey and Baldwin
16 Congressional underling
17 Mentally zeroing in
20 Show obeisance, in a way
21 Like baseball's summer team
22 "I call it!"
25 Wriggly fish
26 Passing Newton
29 Python shape
31 Recycles
35 Mysterious craft
36 Bar worth lots
38 Thing checked off
39 Like left-out food
43 Shot measurement
44 Fables guy
45 Zero
46 Removes wrinkles, in a way
49 Tart fruit
50 Understand, as a gag
51 Tentative drinks
53 Beyonce hairstyle, sometimes
55 Pass along wisdom
58 Riding accessories
62 Common business expense
65 Angelic? No, no, no
66 GMC SUV
67 Marine bird
68 Cruised through, as an exam
69 Digital communication company
70 Doc's advice
DOWN
1 How returners will be right?
2 Liver mineral
3 QB's protectors
4 Like tied shoes
5 Executed, as a program
6 Apicultural center?
7 "Buona ___" (good night)
8 "How much have I lost" device
9 Stable person
10 Hillary Clinton wear
11 Latvia's capital
12 Feature of garbage
13 Sherwood's merry group
18 Obtain via interrogation
19 Isolated spot of land
23 Fillet's lack
24 Greek "s"
26 Miss Muffet had some
27 Active, per Holmes
28 Long-faced creature
30 Canters
32 Like one slower than a wasp
33 Chillingly weird
34 Silver fish
37 Musk-y company?
40 Ready to be cut?
41 Play fiddler's spot
42 First glance
47 Laminated mineral
48 Sudden outpourings
52 Perform lousily
54 Waiter's want
55 Grandiose, filmwise
56 Proofreader's notation
57 Green sin?
59 Beastly creature
60 Office staples
61 Leave in, editorially
62 Avis output
63 Republican abbr.
64 Top seed's reward
Solution