Puzzle

ACROSS1 An account payable5 "Just Getting Started" star10 Type of teen king14 "Brava!" evoker15 Bailey and Baldwin16 Congressional underling17 Mentally zeroing in20 Show obeisance, in a way21 Like baseball's summer team22 "I call it!"25 Wriggly fish26 Passing Newton29 Python shape31 Recycles35 Mysterious craft36 Bar worth lots38 Thing checked off39 Like left-out food43 Shot measurement44 Fables guy45 Zero46 Removes wrinkles, in a way49 Tart fruit50 Understand, as a gag51 Tentative drinks53 Beyonce hairstyle, sometimes55 Pass along wisdom58 Riding accessories62 Common business expense65 Angelic? No, no, no66 GMC SUV67 Marine bird68 Cruised through, as an exam69 Digital communication company70 Doc's adviceDOWN1 How returners will be right?2 Liver mineral3 QB's protectors4 Like tied shoes5 Executed, as a program6 Apicultural center?7 "Buona ___" (good night)8 "How much have I lost" device9 Stable person10 Hillary Clinton wear11 Latvia's capital12 Feature of garbage13 Sherwood's merry group18 Obtain via interrogation19 Isolated spot of land23 Fillet's lack24 Greek "s"26 Miss Muffet had some27 Active, per Holmes28 Long-faced creature30 Canters32 Like one slower than a wasp33 Chillingly weird34 Silver fish37 Musk-y company?40 Ready to be cut?41 Play fiddler's spot42 First glance47 Laminated mineral48 Sudden outpourings52 Perform lousily54 Waiter's want55 Grandiose, filmwise56 Proofreader's notation57 Green sin?59 Beastly creature60 Office staples61 Leave in, editorially62 Avis output63 Republican abbr.64 Top seed's reward

Solution