Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/20 17:33:42

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 An account payable

  5 "Just Getting Started" star

 10 Type of teen king

14 "Brava!" evoker

 15 Bailey and Baldwin

 16 Congressional underling

 17 Mentally zeroing in

 20 Show obeisance, in a way

 21 Like baseball's summer team

 22 "I call it!"

 25 Wriggly fish

 26 Passing Newton

 29 Python shape

 31 Recycles

 35 Mysterious craft

 36 Bar worth lots

 38 Thing checked off

 39 Like left-out food

 43 Shot measurement

 44 Fables guy

 45 Zero

 46 Removes wrinkles, in a way

 49 Tart fruit

 50 Understand, as a gag

 51 Tentative drinks

 53 Beyonce hairstyle, sometimes

 55 Pass along wisdom

 58 Riding accessories

 62 Common business expense

 65 Angelic? No, no, no

 66 GMC SUV

 67 Marine bird

 68 Cruised through, as an exam

 69 Digital communication company

 70 Doc's advice

DOWN

  1 How returners will be right?

  2 Liver mineral

  3 QB's protectors

  4 Like tied shoes

  5 Executed, as a program

  6 Apicultural center?

  7 "Buona ___" (good night)

  8 "How much have I lost" device

  9 Stable person

 10 Hillary Clinton wear

 11 Latvia's capital

 12 Feature of garbage

 13 Sherwood's merry group

18 Obtain via interrogation

 19 Isolated spot of land

 23 Fillet's lack

 24 Greek "s"

 26 Miss Muffet had some

 27 Active, per Holmes

 28 Long-faced creature

 30 Canters

 32 Like one slower than a wasp

 33 Chillingly weird

 34 Silver fish

 37 Musk-y company?

 40 Ready to be cut?

 41 Play fiddler's spot

 42 First glance

 47 Laminated mineral

 48 Sudden outpourings

 52 Perform lousily

 54 Waiter's want

 55 Grandiose, filmwise

 56 Proofreader's notation

 57 Green sin?

 59 Beastly creature

 60 Office staples

 61 Leave in, editorially

 62 Avis output

 63 Republican abbr.

 64 Top seed's reward

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus