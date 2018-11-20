Shanghai streets to preserve fallen foliage

November is Shanghai's season for fallen leaves. This year, 29 local streets in 10 districts including Huangpu, Jing'an, Xuhui, Hongkou, Putuo, Changning, Minhang, Songjiang, Qingpu and Jinshan will present their best views of colorful fallen leaves by allowing them to remain on the ground, according to media reports.The number of "fallen leaves streets" is the same as that of 2017, though this year several districts put off the starting time of keeping fallen leaves and will end the project earlier. Three streets in Jing'an district will start to keep their fallen leaves from December 1, later by half a month than 2017, while four streets in Xuhui district will kick off their campaign on November 24 and begin to sweep up the fallen leaves on December 9.According to the authorities, the adjustments were made according to previous experiences and climate issues. The authority stressed that safety is the most important factor, and that volunteers will direct pedestrians to consciously care for and maintain this beauty.

Fallen leaves along Fuxing Road Middle of Shanghai Photo: Lu Ting/GT





A janitor cleans leaves on Sinan Road. Photo: Lu Ting/GT

A woman walks along Huashan Road dotted with fallen leaves. Photo: Lu Ting/GT

Fallen leaves scattered about Wukang Road Photo: Lu Ting/GT





Two residents stroll down Wukang Road. Photo: Lu Ting/GT