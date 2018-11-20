South Korean shipyards win over 50 gas carrier orders

Busan, Ulsan shipbuilders’ lock on LNG tanker market to hold for years

South Korean shipyards have boxed out their Japanese rivals from the market for building large ships carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG), winning all of the orders for the next three years worth more than $9 billion.



Three South Korean shipyards - Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), Hyundai Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries - have won more than 50 orders placed for the new large-scale LNG tankers for delivery in the next three years.



The bulging order book illustrates the dominance that the South Korean shipyards have achieved over their competitors, especially in Japan. It is also a sign of how the companies have rebounded from a sector-wide slump only two years ago and how they are positioned to command the sector in the future.



"The demand for LNG carriers surged followed by an increased global demand of LNG," said Park Hyung-gun, vice president of DSME.



"There is a bright outlook ahead for LNG demand and South Korean shipbuilders will be able to excel in the LNG market," Park said.



Including floating LNG storage and support vessels, ship brokerage Braemar estimates South Korean shipyards have bagged 78 percent of all LNG-related orders this year, with just 14 percent and 8 percent going to Japan and China.



A set of data collected by another shipbroker, who did not want to be identified, showed all of this year's orders for large LNG tankers went to South Korea, at a combined value of over $9 billion.



The new ships will increase the global LNG fleet by around 10 percent. Dominating this segment is key for shipyards, as gas consumption outgrows that of other fuels such as oil or coal.



The South Korean shipbuilders have outperformed their Japanese competitors this year with the equities for all three Korean firms rising while the Japanese builders are either flat or down.



Virtually all the LNG from new projects in the Russian Arctic, Papua New Guinea, Australia, the US, East Africa or Qatar will be delivered on South Korean ships made near the cities of Busan and Ulsan on the country's southern coast.





