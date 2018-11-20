Dollar nears two-week low after cautious Fed comments

The dollar hovered near a two-week low against its peers on Tuesday as cautious comments by Federal Reserve officials over the global outlook and weak data at home raised questions over whether the US central bank will slow down its rate increases.



Overnight, New York Fed President John Williams told a Q&A event that "we will be likely raising interest rates somewhat, but it is really in the context of a very strong economy."



Williams noted that the Fed is not on a pre-set course and will adjust monetary policy to keep the economy strong with low inflation.



Last week, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan raised concerns over a potential global slowdown that has seen markets betting heavily, even as the senior Fed officials signaled more interest rate increases.



The Fed executives' remarks led some traders to question whether the dollar's rally was nearing its end, with the benchmark US 10-year treasury yields pulling back slightly.



The dollar index, a gauge of its value versus six major peers, traded marginally lower at 96.17 on Tuesday. The index fell nearly half a percent last week, its biggest weekly drop since late September.



However, some analysts believe the dollar can possibly stage a comeback.



"William's comments are justified but are not as dovish as the comments made by Clarida and Kaplan last week. The market may rethink whether it read Friday's comments as overly dovish which may lead to a reversal in dollar weakness," said Ray Attrill, head of currency strategy at NAB.





