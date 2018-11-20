Financial, technology shares sink China stocks

China stocks dropped the most in three weeks on Tuesday, led by financial and technology shares, as Asian markets tanked after overnight losses on Wall Street and amid rising growth concerns.



The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2.31 percent to 3,218.41, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.13 percent to 2,645.85. Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext tumbled 2.80 percent.



"Earnings momentum has cooled this year along with the economy and we expect the trend to extend into 2019," Gao Ting, head of China strategy at UBS Securities, wrote in the 2019 China equity market outlook.



Although there is an upcoming meeting between leaders of China and the US later this month at the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which triggers hope for a trade deal between the two countries, many investors remain skeptical.



Wu Kan, head of equity trading at Shanshan Finance, said he wouldn't build heavy stock positions as the outcome of the upcoming meeting is far from certain.



Financial and technology sectors were among the biggest casualties in China, dropping 2.4 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, Chinese investors dumped stocks in acquisitive sectors such as entertainment, media and IT for the second day in a row, on concerns over new regulatory demands and a slowing economy could force heavy write-downs for firms that overpaid for assets during the past boom years.

