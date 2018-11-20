Shanghai launches new laws protecting buildings

Shanghai plans to enact new laws to protect the city's excellent historical architecture and punish demolition in a more serious way, Shanghai Observer reported Tuesday.



The draft regulation highlights that the possessors and users of excellent historical buildings should use, maintain and repair their own buildings in accordance with regulations and be responsible for these structures.



The local government will help repair or renovate damaged buildings if the users fail to do so within a certain time period, but the owner should pay the bill. It also stipulates that all illegal behaviors will be recorded into a credit system. It defines illegal behaviors and their punishments in a more detailed way. Fines have also increased.



In 2003 and 2005, the Shanghai government approved 44 historical cultural sites in urban and suburban areas. It also listed 1,058 excellent historical buildings. Some unauthorized demolitions of excellent historical buildings occurred in recent years, but in the future, such behavior will be punished by law.

