Highly educated groups lead in online learning

The biggest group of online learners in Shanghai are highly educated and more than 53 percent hold a bachelor's degree or above, according to a new survey of 12,000 online learners, thepaper.cn reported.



The age of most online learners ranges between 31 to 77 years old, with more than 59 percent at work while learning. Approximately 60 percent of respondents said they are focusing on discovering new fields and interests or studying for certifications.



Fifty percent prefer to learn professional skills, such as computer science, economy and finance, language learning and business and management.



Over 65 percent of learners spend 1 to 3 hours per week on online learning and about 33 percent spend 3 to 5 hours doing so.

