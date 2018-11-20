Resolving mutual concerns to lift Sino-US ties

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT





As the US turns more conservative, some Americans are increasingly becoming more resentful of China. They complain about the China-US trade imbalance and distort China's behaviors and intentions in domestic and foreign affairs, especially its stepped-up foreign investment, construction activities in the South China Sea and measures to deal with extremism. But in the wake of signs that both sides have set to restore trade talks and ease trade tensions, how should Beijing treat China-US relations?



It's important for the two countries to try to understand each other. Some in the US have recently accused China of mercantilism, debt-trap diplomacy, state capitalism and breach of international law. It shows that some Americans, especially policymakers, don't understand China well. These people are anxious, obsessed with hegemony, and lack confidence to handle China-US relations.



This also reminds China not to make the same mistakes. Some Chinese people don't understand the US, and some even don't want to. They don't give enough thoughts to Washington's concerns. China should keep making efforts to make the US accept China's rise.



China's strength has grown enormously in the past decade. Technology has advanced and people's living conditions have improved. Although China used to be the recipient of aid and investment, now it has contributed to the financing of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank. China's voting rights at the World Bank have risen to the third place. The yuan has been included in the basket of reserve currencies by the International Monetary Fund.



Chinese people have had a long tradition of saving. So, after China became better off, the country's savings rate remained high. In recent years, domestic demand has mainly driven economic growth. China has been expanding domestic consumption and increasing imports to prepare for the next stage of development.



The rapid economic development of China is closely related to globalization. The Chinese mainland has combined European and US technology, capital from Japan and South Korea and Taiwan's management skills. It has succeeded because of its cooperation with the world. Reform and opening-up has given China a new life, and thanks to the cooperation with all countries and regions, the country has seen big changes.



The US shouldn't always complain about China's rise. China's success has benefited the US: Made-in-China goods have made things cheaper in the US and raised the standard of living. Besides, China's growing and open market has brought opportunities for expanding US exports and increasing employment. Supercomputer, high-speed railway and China's other technological breakthroughs have forced the US to work harder in these areas.



But instead of thinking about solving their problems, some Americans are finding faults with China's progress. Be it the electoral system or primary and secondary education, the US is facing crises, but many people don't want to work to change the situation. The system of checks and balances has played an important role in avoiding serious political mistakes in the US, but now it is always used as the parties' tool which makes the system inefficient and fragmented.



In the face of the country's declining international competitiveness, some in the US put the blame on other countries. These people are belittling themselves. China's development in high-tech is basically because of indigenous innovation. China also hopes to import from the US, but the latter has set export ban in the high-tech realm, which on one hand impeded China's technological progress, but on the other, catalyzed China's independent research and development capabilities.



In the era of globalization, Beijing advocates free trade, while Washington has regressed by advocating protectionism. The 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China included ecological development as a major task. China is also launching new policies to deepen economic reform, expand opening-up and strengthen innovation. Some in the US need to treat China's intention fairly. China should adhere to sustainable development whether the US imposes pressure or not.



The author is a professor with Fudan University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn