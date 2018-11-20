Rouhani: Free zones play crucial role in sanctions era

Addressing inaugural ceremony of Maku projects in a videoconference speech on Monday, he added, "Today, free zones shoulder heavier responsibility when the country faces sanctions."



Referring to remarkable measures taken in free zones, he said that fortunately, good developmental measures have been taken leading to improvement of public living conditions.



Rouhani hailed Maku Free Zone's recent success in producing agriculture seeds by local experts, hoping that the industry will flourish with the help of Agriculture Jihad Ministry.



During his one-day visit to West Azarbaijan, Rouhani inaugurated 10 big projects in various fields including health and treatment, gas supply, airport and railway.



