Let man’s best friend not get a bad name

The government of Hangzhou in East China's Zhejiang Province has reinforced rules on raising pet dogs starting November and running through December. However, many netizens opposed Hangzhou's decision on Sina Weibo after photos and videos about dogs being captured and beaten were posted on the platform. The Global Times collected three opinions on the issue.Hangzhou's campaign aims at regulating the raising of pet dogs and resolving disputes among neighbors. But it unexpectedly caused widespread criticism. On Weibo, a hashtag campaign called "tens of thousands of people petitioned to discuss seizing dogs in Hangzhou" quickly went viral with even celebrities participating.Living with lax regulations in the past, the people of Hangzhou can't accept the sudden campaign. This is understandable. As long as people express their opinion reasonably and the government responds in time, they will eventually reach an agreement. But the public opinion about Hangzhou's campaign seems to be spiraling out of control.First, some self-media used pictures and videos of dogs being beaten to incite dog lovers. Most of these postings have nothing to do with Hangzhou's current regulations on pet dogs.A video, for example, seems to show city law-enforcers beating a dog. But the truth is that people in Hangzhou were dealing with a stray dog which had hurt residents many times.As it was proved to be a rumor, self-media outlets quickly deleted their articles or changed the details. In spite of spreading rumors to draw people's attention, they escaped unscathed. Such acts only give a bad name to self-media.Second, some people who failed to see through the fake news, helped spread the rumors. Dog owners or animal rights campaigners shared the posts without verifying them, which stirred antagonism. This won't help build a "dog-friendly" city.Third, Hangzhou government's response was not systematic and prompt.Although authorities said they wouldn't deal with dogs rashly, they didn't clarify the misleading videos, pictures and articles in time. Their response to people's queries was also delayed. Local authorities didn't make the campaign open and transparent as well. A qualified modern government should positively interact with people.Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, also issued rules for dogs. Actually, problems related to man's best friend are caused by their owners and not the hapless animals. Disputes over details such as what time people can walk their dogs can be resolved in without raising dust. But if people quarrel and don't care about the truth, it won't help resolve the issue.ThePaper.cnAs more and more Chinese families have dogs, disputes tend to rise. Conflicts escalate as many people become emotional.The row over the animal is split between dog lovers and dog haters. People who have different opinions are seen as antagonistic. Although it seems to be a conflict between man and dog, it is actually a dispute between people.To be more specific, it is a conflict over individuals' rights. People have the right to keep animals, but some animals, especially dogs, can be dangerous.When disputes burst out, they should be dealt with by the rule of law. On one hand, law provides measures to resolve current disputes; on the other hand, it can guide people's behavior.Probably because situations vary among cities, China doesn't have a general law for regulating dogs. The rule-making power is delegated to local government. It's fair to say regulating the raising of canines has become an important yardstick to gauge a city's rule of law.Just see whether a city's dogs are well managed, whether people have conflicts over dogs, and whether public power resolves the conflicts in time, you will know to what extent is the city ruled by law.Dogs should be regulated based on laws, and the laws must be strictly enforced. Chinese local governments have placed necessary restrictions on raising dogs in order to protect people's life and public order. If pet owners obey rules, conflicts can be significantly reduced.But it's a pity that dog owners habitually break the regulations because enforcement has been absent for a long time. Dogs without leashes and fierce breeds can be seen everywhere. When violators aren't punished, they become emboldened.When people's safety isn't protected by law, they have to depend on themselves, and so sometimes they lose the sense of propriety.People should assess whether the laws are scientific and fair. Some cities have gone too far and even deprive people of the right to keep dogs. This is not the original intention of the law, which should be based on public discussion and scientific surveys and should protect the basic rights of all groups.Dog owners should understand that they are to obey the law if they really love their pets. If not, they are irresponsible to others, themselves as well as the animal.Beijing Youth DailyThe Urban Management Bureau of Hangzhou announced Saturday a campaign for punishing dog owners who break rules instead of punishing dogs.Recent incidents of the animals attacking people in Hangzhou led to the campaign.It is common to keep dogs in cities and the countryside, then why is it causing more and more disputes today? What is the key to resolving the conflict?Pet dog owners should learn self-management. With increasing urbanization, man's best friend has become the source of emotional sustenance for many people.They treat dogs as their family members. However, dog owners shouldn't misuse their rights or violate other people's rights.Dog owners love their pets, but they have no right to require others to like their dogs as they do. Owners should register their pets, use leashes when walking dogs and clean away after poop instantly.When owners behave properly, their dogs will follow suit. If people really love dogs, they should keep an eye on their pets. If people are responsible with their dogs, they should first learn self-restraint. When pet dogs attack people, owners shouldn't ignore the victims, or they will be punished by law.There are reportedly 33.9 million dog owners in Chinese cities and towns. Laws and regulations that have become obsolete need to be revised as soon as possible.Some regulations are too strict and are resented by dog owners. Besides, some rules are foggy about the role of authority, which makes the related departments shirk responsibility. City law-enforcers need to amend laws on raising dogs.Some law-enforcers are too aggressive when dealing with strays. Doesn't that need to be restricted by law as well? Some people called for extreme measures like poisoning dogs, which is also controversial.Abroad, there are mature systems to regulate dogs and some Chinese cities have been trying to learn from them.Hangzhou and other cities can learn from overseas to close the gap. By improving the management of dog-keeping, China can reduce the risks the animal sometimes poses.CCTV.com