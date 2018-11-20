Prolonged up-close work found in over 80 pct school students: report

Prolonged up-close work is found to be a common practice for Chinese school students, as 83.2 percent of children and teenagers spend over 40 continuous minutes focusing their eyes on objects closely, according to a recent report.



More than half of these students do continuous up-close work for over 120 minutes, said the report on eye care of Chinese children and teenagers.



The report, jointly released by China's Central South University and the Chinese Medical Association (CMA), was based on a more than two-year-long data collection research on behaviors of 22,911 children and teenagers aged between six and 17.



It also showed that only 45.4 percent of the school students kept a distance of more than 33.3 cm while working on assignments close up.



As many as 600 million people are nearsighted in China, according to Yang Zhikuan, an optics expert with the CMA.



"About 20 percent of the juvenile myopia patients will develop high myopia and may even face a risk of blindness," he said.



China rolled out a scheme at the end of August to curb the rise in nearsightedness among children and teenagers, aiming to reduce the incidence among primary school kids to under 38 percent and make the rate among junior and senior high school students fall below 60 percent and 70 percent respectively.

