Bank requires employees to apply to get pregnant or face punishment

A bank in North China reportedly told its female employees to submit applications before they get pregnant or face a choice between "punishment and abortion," Workers' Daily reported Tuesday.



An employee at the unidentified commercial bank branch in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province alerted labor authorities on October 19 of the policy.



"The bank demands that women apply for pregnancy before they try to get pregnant, no matter if it's a first or second child," the employee was quoted as saying.



The bank began the application process in January. According to reports, if an employee becomes pregnant without permission from supervisors, she must choose either abortion or punishment.



The whistleblower said she was punished by the bank after refusing to abort, the report said without further detail.



The manager told the center on October 30 that the bank had since lifted the policy.



Global Times





