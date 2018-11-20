Cats’ grooming secret revealed

US researchers, armed with high-speed cameras, have revealed the secret to cat grooming. It's all in the tongue. Just not the way they thought.



A cat's tongue contains 300 little scoop-shaped spines called filiform papillae which they moisten with saliva to clean their fur, said the report Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.



Until now, it was believed that these papillae were cone-shaped, almost like claws.



But in reality, these structures, made of keratin, end in U-shaped hollows at the tips, wicking saliva from the mouth and onto the fur and skin.



"It looks just like a half pipe," said co-author Alexis Noel, a researcher at the Georgia Tech Research Institute.



"It's very much like a coffee straw when we stick a straw into fluid, the water actually wicks up into this little cavity surface," Noel said.



"So when the cat goes to groom, it's able to take these fluids into the spines and penetrate them deep into the hairs and be able to distribute their cleaning saliva throughout all of the hairs," Noel added.



AFP

