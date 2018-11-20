Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"He knew my name and how my boss's name was written. And he also knew that I do not have a very close relationship with my boss. That's crazy! How has such information been leaked?"So said a woman surnamed Liang who, a few days ago, received a text message from an unknown number claiming to be her boss using a new number. Liang instantly realized that it could be a scam, but to prove her theory she replied "All right. Thank you. Happy weekend." The next day, the same number texted Liang again, this time asking her to transfer money to them. Liang suggests that mobile users be more cautious against such telecom scams, but she remains very puzzled over how such personal information was leaked to the scammers in the first place. (Source: Beijing Evening News)