More tax exemption for foreign biz

China has expanded the provisional income tax exemption on re-invested profits from foreign investors from January 1, 2018, a move which observer said is the latest sign of the Chinese government's efforts to attract more foreign investment.
The tax exemption has been widened to sectors that the Chinese government announced to include industries which foreign firms are not prohibited from participating, according to a statement on the WeChat account of the State Administration of Taxation (SAT) Monday night. The new regulation was jointly published by the Ministry of Finance
, SAT, National Development and Reform Commission
and the Ministry of Commerce
.
Under the new rule, foreign firms that have paid provisional income taxes this year will be refunded. And the profit which foreign firms use to make a supplementary payment on its registered capital of Chinese enterprise is also eligible for tax exemption.
Besides, foreign businesses that have re-invested their profits in China during the period from January 1, 2017 to January 1, 2018 could also apply for provisional income tax refunds based on two temporary laws announced earlier 2018, according to the new rule.
Bai Ming, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the move, which is in line with China's commitment to open up its market, aims to shore up China's competitiveness in attracting foreign capital to bring more foreign investment inflow to the country.
"The new regulation, comes at a time when China is embroiled in a prolonged trade war with the US, also reduces foreign firms' operation cost in China and dissuade them from moving their productions out of China over tariffs concerns," Bai said, also noting that the expanding overseas investment inflow could be a powerful weapon to hedge against the potential impact of trade wars.
Earlier in June, China unveiled a shortened negative list for foreign investment, with the number of items which foreign firms are not allowed to invest went down to 48 from 63 in the previous version, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
The new negative list came into force on July 28.