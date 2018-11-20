High-net-worth families surge

China's high-net-worth families, or families which have assets over 10 million yuan, surged 8.1 percent year-on-year to 2.01 million households as of the end of 2017, recording the lowest growth rate since 2013, according to a report research institute Hurun Report sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.



"Despite a slowdown in growth, the rate is still higher compared with China's GDP growth," Hurun Report Chairman and Chief Researcher Rupert Hoogewerf, was quoted as saying in the report.



Meanwhile, the high-net-worth families which have assets over 100 million yuan expanded 9.9 percent year-on-year to 133,000 households, the report showed.





