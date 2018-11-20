Rail freight up 10.1% in October

China's railway freight volume, an indicator of broad economic activity, expanded at a faster pace in October.



Railways carried a total of 355 million tons of cargo last month, up 10.1 percent from one year earlier, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.



The growth accelerated from the 9.7-percent rise registered in September.



In the first ten months, railway freight totaled 3.33 billion tonnes, up 8.2 percent year on year.



The data, added to a series of indicators, show resilience in the economy. China's economy recorded a strong growth of 6.7 percent in the first three quarters, on track to achieve its annual target of 6.5 percent.





