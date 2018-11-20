India infrastructure construction near border risks angering Beijing

Chinese analysts said India's construction along border area is a sensitive move and that China will not sit idle if the construction threatens the Line of Actual Control.



Indian television NDTV reported on Monday that India will speed up infrastructure projects along its border with China.



Indian government is planning the construction of 19 roads, 29 permanent integrated buildings and other critical infrastructure in the areas, according to NDTV.



The report also noted that the decision is happening at a time when India is looking to fend off China's influence.



"For the moment, the projects will not really damage the warming trend in political relations between the two countries," Zhao Gancheng, director of the South Asia Studies Department at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, told the Global Times.



However, the move is a strategy of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to win public support for the upcoming presidential election in 2019, Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of International Relations, told the Global Times.



"If the construction crosses or threatens the Line of Actual Control along the borders, China will not sit back," he said.



In August 2017, China and India peacefully resolved the 72-day Doklam military standoff that had placed mounting pressure on the bilateral relations.





