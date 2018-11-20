British PM May’s N.Irish allies up pressure over Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May gathers her new-look cabinet Tuesday, facing some relief from party plotting over Brexit
but under fresh pressure from her Northern Irish allies.
The Conservative leader holds her first cabinet meeting since two ministers quit last week over the divorce deal with the European Union, raising fears the government might collapse.
Eurosceptic members of May's divided party seized the moment to launch a leadership challenge, but days later, have yet to muster the support needed for a no confidence vote.
Many MPs still oppose the Brexit deal, however, including the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which props up May's government - and which late Monday used a budget vote to flex its muscles.
The Northern Irish party abstained on three votes, despite their deal to support the Conservatives on finance matters, and even sided with the opposition Labour party on a fourth.
"We had to do something to show our displeasure," DUP Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson told the BBC.
Without the support of the DUP's 10 MPs, the Conservatives have no majority in the Commons, the 650-seat parliamentary chamber which will have the final vote on the Brexit deal.
This raises the risk that Britain ends its four-decade membership with the EU on March 29, 2019, with no other arrangement in place.
Labour minister John Trickett said: "We no longer have a functioning government. With Brexit only a few months away, something has got to give."
In an interview with the BBC on Tuesday, Justice Minister David Gauke sought to reassure the DUP, saying the Brexit deal was "the best option for us" and delivered on the 2016 EU referendum.
"I hope that the DUP and the others will look at the details of the deal and see this is the right way forward for the country, given the damage that would be done to us as a country were we not to have a deal, or were we to find that the referendum result couldn't be delivered," he said.