China, S. Korea should work together to build open world economy: Chinese state councilor

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/20 21:22:48





Wang made the remarks during his meeting with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Monday.



Wang, who arrived in Seoul on Monday, met with Lee before delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the



China and South Korea, as friendly neighbors and strategic cooperative partners, have witnessed remarkable progress in exchanges and cooperation in various fields, Wang said.



Under the new circumstances, the two sides should implement the series of important consensus reached between leaders of the two countries, strengthen political communication, consolidate the foundation of mutual trust and promote healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, he added.



He said the two countries should implement cooperation projects under the



Lee, for his part, spoke highly of China's historic achievements over the past 40 years since the reform and opening up.



He said South Korea is willing to implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries in the spirit of mutual trust and mutual respect, and promote the development of South Korea-China ties.



The South Korean side thanked China for its contribution to achieving denuclearization of the



The Boao Forum for Asia Seoul Conference, with the theme "An Open and Innovative Asia," was jointly hosted by the Boao Forum for Asia and South Korea's Federation of Korean Industries. It marked the first time the Boao Forum for Asia hosted a global conference in South Korea and it was also the largest conference so far hosted outside China by the Boao Forum for Asia.

Visiting Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong has said that China and South Korea should strengthen cooperation to safeguard a rule-based multilateral trading system and build an open world economy.Wang made the remarks during his meeting with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Monday.Wang, who arrived in Seoul on Monday, met with Lee before delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Seoul Conference on Tuesday.China and South Korea, as friendly neighbors and strategic cooperative partners, have witnessed remarkable progress in exchanges and cooperation in various fields, Wang said.Under the new circumstances, the two sides should implement the series of important consensus reached between leaders of the two countries, strengthen political communication, consolidate the foundation of mutual trust and promote healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, he added.He said the two countries should implement cooperation projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, accelerate the second-phase negotiations of the bilateral free trade agreement, expand the fields of pragmatic cooperation and achieve mutual benefits and win-win results.Lee, for his part, spoke highly of China's historic achievements over the past 40 years since the reform and opening up.He said South Korea is willing to implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries in the spirit of mutual trust and mutual respect, and promote the development of South Korea-China ties.The South Korean side thanked China for its contribution to achieving denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula , and stands ready to work together with China to build a more open and free world economy, he said.The Boao Forum for Asia Seoul Conference, with the theme "An Open and Innovative Asia," was jointly hosted by the Boao Forum for Asia and South Korea's Federation of Korean Industries. It marked the first time the Boao Forum for Asia hosted a global conference in South Korea and it was also the largest conference so far hosted outside China by the Boao Forum for Asia.