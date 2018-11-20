DPRK destroys 10 guard posts in border area with S. Korea as agreed upon: Seoul

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) destroyed 10 guard posts inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), as agreed upon, Seoul's defense ministry said Tuesday.
The DPRK notified South Korea Sunday of its plan to explode 10 guard posts along the inter-Korean border as the two Koreas agreed to completely destroy 11 guard posts inside the DMZ on a trial basis.
The DMZ has left the Korean Peninsula
divided since the 1950-53 Korean War ended with armistice.
It was reached under the Sept. 19 military agreement, which was signed by defense chiefs of the two Koreas during the Pyongyang summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un.
The two sides agreed later to reserve one guard post, respectively, among the 11.
The explosions to demolish 10 guard posts in the DPRK side of the DMZ occurred at around 3 p.m. local time (0600 GMT) almost simultaneously, and the complete destructions were confirmed, the Seoul ministry said.
South Korea and the DPRK agreed to complete the demolition works by the end of this month, and to conduct a verification in December.
The two sides have agreed to eliminate all guard posts inside the DMZ after the pilot demolition works. Inside the DMZ, South Korea and the DPRK reportedly have about 60 and 160 guard posts each.