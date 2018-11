Panama's former president Ricardo Martinelli yells to journalists saying current President Juan Carlos Varela is interfering in his case and wants him jailed for life, as he points his handcuffed hands while being escorted by police during a recess at his hearing by the Supreme Court in Panama City on Monday. Martinelli, who was president from 2009 to 2014, is accused of embezzlement and illegally monitoring phone calls and other communications. Photo: IC