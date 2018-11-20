Joel Embiid leads 76ers over Suns

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: VCG

Joel Embiid scored 33 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to power Philadelphia over the Phoenix Suns 119-114 on Monday, keeping the 76ers the NBA's only ­unbeaten team at home.The 24-year-old Cameroonian made 12 of 23 shots from the floor and added three steals as the Sixers improved to 9-0 at home and 12-7 overall despite trailing 62-57 at halftime."It was good," Embiid said. "We can't be taking possessions off. Tonight we did. We had a lull but we picked it up. I was just trying to do my job."Australian playmaker Ben Simmons added 19 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the 76ers while Jimmy ­Butler added 16 in his fourth game since ­coming from Minnesota to the 76ers, who won for the third time in four days."It's great," Embiid said of Butler's arrival. "He helps us a lot, especially on the defensive end. We've got to have him. We've got to keep working and he's going to take us a long way."Devin Booker scored a game-high 37 points with eight assists for the Suns while Bahamian big man Deandre Ayton, the top pick in this year's NBA draft, added 17 points and nine rebounds.Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook scored 29 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, passed off seven assists and made three steals in his comeback after missing six games, but the Thunder still lost 117-113 at Sacramento.Westbrook sprained his left ankle two weeks ago but only missed Saturday's game for the birth of twin daughters Skye and Jordyn.The loss kept Oklahoma City from joining Portland, Memphis and the Los Angeles Clippers atop the Western Conference at 11-5. Oklahoma City had won 10 of 11 prior games, including five of six without Westbrook.Kemba Walker scored 43 points on 14 of 25 shots to spark the host Hornets over visiting Boston 117-112.Walker, who struck for 60 points on Saturday in a loss to Philadelphia, became only the sixth player in NBA ­history to follow a 60-point effort with 40 or more points - putting his name alongside Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Pete Maravich, Wilt Chamberlain and Tracy McGrady."I've just been working on my game to make sure I'm staying as ready as possible for these kind of moments," Walker said. "I've just been making some shots."