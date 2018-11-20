CFA claims Sampaoli hiring ‘fake news’

Players go for a header at an international friendly match between China and Palestine on Tuesday in Haikou, South China's Hainan Province. Photo: VCG

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) on Tuesday denied reports that former Chile and Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli is close to signing a deal to coach the Chinese national soccer team, calling the rumors "fake news" on their Weibo account.According to Spain's leading sports newspaper Diario AS, the 58-year-old Argentine will take over after the Asian Cup, which will be held from January 5 to February 1 in the United Arab Emirates. Current China coach Marcello Lippi has confirmed he will not extend his stay in China after his contract expires after the Asian Cup.The CFA offered the Argentine an annual salary of $10 million, according to Diario AS, which is much less than Lippi's reported $26 million.Sampaoli has been jobless since he was sacked by Argentina following their defeat by France in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Russia this summer.From 2012 to 2016, he coached Chile, leading them to the Copa America title in 2015 when they beat Lionel Messi's Argentina on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes in the final.In 2016-17, Sampaoli steered La Liga side Sevilla to a fourth-place finish. In the process, they beat Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid in January 2017, ending the Spanish giants' 40-match unbeaten run.He left Sevilla by mutual consent ­after the season before taking over at ­Argentina.Many Chinese fans are pessimistic about the possible hiring of Sampaoli."If Lippi could not get good results out of the team, nobody can," said @ljxing at Dongqiu, one of the most popular soccer sites in the country."With such mediocre players, no coach could save Chinese soccer. Please invest more in youth development," said @beyong134.Some even joked about the Argentine's tattoos. "The CFA has banned players from having tattoos, but now, ironically, they are about to hire a coach who has two tattooed arms," said @jianchifeitian on Weibo.Lippi took the China reins in October 2016 while the team were at the bottom of their qualifying group for the 2018 World Cup. Under the Italian's guidance, China witnessed obvious improvement and narrowly missed out on a playoff to advance to the next qualifying round.But his magic soon faded. In the following 14 games, China won only three and lost six, and there had long been calls for the 70-year-old's sacking in the country.In 23 games under Lippi, China won seven, lost eight and drew eight.Lippi, who led Italy to World Cup ­glory in 2016, confirmed last month that he had turned down a four-year ­extension from the CFA and will leave China after the Asian Cup. But he denied ­rumors that his decision to leave was due to the team's bad results, claiming he has been far from home for too long and wants to enjoy life with his family.In China's final home game under Lippi's guidance on Tuesday, they beat Palestine 2-0 in Haikou, South China's Hainan Province.