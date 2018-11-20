Goff leads Rams to thriller win

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff celebrates his touchdown on a seven-yard rush by dunking the football between the goal posts during the third quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Los Angeles, California. Photo: AFP

Jared Goff threw for four touchdowns as the Los Angeles Rams won a high-scoring NFL classic against the Kansas City Chiefs 54-51 on Monday.A much-anticipated collision between the league's two highest-­scoring offenses lived up to its billing, with both teams producing a thrilling toe-to-toe battle at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.The 105 total points scored made it the third highest-­scoring game in NFL history. It was also the first time ever two teams had both scored more than 50 points in a game."It was a whirlwind," Rams head coach Sean McVay said ­afterwards. "I might need a couple of beverages tonight."Until the final few seconds you weren't really able to breathe."The Rams improved to 10-1 with the victory while the Chiefs, rallied brilliantly by young quarterback Patrick Mahomes, fell to 9-2.Rams quarterback Goff finished with 413 passing yards (377.6 meters) after completing 31 of 49 attempts for his four touchdowns.Goff, who also crossed for a rushing touchdown of his own in the third quarter, said the game had hung in the balance to the final play."It was a crazy game," Goff said. "We're just happy to get away with a win."It just felt like whoever got the ball in their hands last was going to win."There were times when we felt we had all the momentum and had the chance to put the knife in them. And then there were times when it was the other way round. It was a lot of fun."Goff's final touchdown proved to be the winning score, connecting with tight end Gerald Everett, who tiptoed down the sideline to put the Rams ahead 54-51 with 1:56 remaining.But Goff was so nearly outshone by a spellbinding performance from Mahomes, who finished with monstrous figures of six touchdowns for 478 yards yet somehow ended up on the losing side.Mahomes had two chances to overhaul the Rams inside the final two minutes, but was unable to maneuver the Chiefs into position for a game-­tying field goal, twice throwing ­interceptions under fierce pressure.While the game turned into a duel of two of the NFL's most exciting young quarterbacks, defenses on both sides came up with big plays on a night when the lead changed hands no ­fewer than six times.Rams defensive lineman Samson Ebukam delivered a rare two-touchdown performance, galloping over from 11 yards in the second quarter after recovering a Mahomes fumble for his first touchdown of the game.Ebukam grabbed another touchdown in the third quarter, snaffling a loose pass from Mahomes which bounced off Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz and storming over from 25 yards to make it 40-30 heading into the fourth quarter.