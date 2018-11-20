Macao GP horror-smash teen recovering after ‘frightening’ operation

The 17-year-old driver who survived a terrifying crash at the Macao Grand Prix was recovering on Tuesday after a "frightening" spinal operation that took hours longer than expected and was fraught with the risk of paralysis.



Germany's Sophia Floersch, whose Formula Three car was catapulted airborne over safety barriers and into a hut during Sunday's race, needed a



bone graft from her hip to fix a spinal fracture.



Doctors said the Van Amersfoort Racing driver spent seven hours in surgery on Monday, much longer than the expected four to five hours, because of the bone graft and the need to set up neurological monitoring.



Clinical director Lei Wai-seng told reporters that Floersch can move her limbs freely but is expected to remain in Macao's Conde S. Januario Hospital for one or two weeks.



He added that Japanese racer Sho Tsuboi, who was apparently protected by his safety arc or halo when Floersch's car hurtled into him, had been discharged, along with a photographer.



Another photographer, who suffered a lacerated liver, and a marshal with a broken jaw remain under observation, Lei said.



After a collision near the end of a high-speed straight, Floersch's machine bounced off a kerb, clipping the top Tsuboi's TOM's Racing car and flying backwards into a hut housing media and officials.



Team principle Frits Van Amersfoort told motorsport.com that he received a picture of a smiling Floersch after the operation.



He also described his panic immediately after the crash on Sunday, as the team tried in vain to get updates on the young driver's condition.



"The worst thing was the twenty minutes in which we did not know anything. I will not forget that my whole life," he said, adding, "[She] had an angel on the shoulder, because it could have been much worse."



Three people have died in recent years in Macao's tight and hilly street ­circuit, which has been graced by Formula One greats including Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.



British rider Daniel Hegarty died last year after hitting a barrier during the feature motorcycle race.



In 2012, Portugal's Luis Carreira and Hong Kong's Phillip Yau were killed within two days of each other during the Macao Grand Prix.



